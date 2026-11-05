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This Tiny Arkansas Diner Hides Inside A 1925 Gas Station And Serves Burgers Bigger Than Your Hand
By Ashley Morgan,3 days ago
A small building on a Paragould corner has been turning out burgers for decades, and the line at its window tells you plenty. The menu has a few surprises, the outdoor seating has a view of passing trains, and the opinions about it run hot and cold. Here is a closer look at what makes this little burger stop a talked-about name in northeast Arkansas, and what to know before you pull up a seat.
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