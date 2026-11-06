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Oregon’s First Millionaire Built This Riverside Mansion, and Its Octagonal Tower Still Rules the Skyline
By Madison Brooks,8 days ago
In the 1940s, a grand Victorian house in Astoria was so unwanted that the family that owned it had trouble giving it away. The city almost knocked it down to make room for a parking lot. Today that same house fills a full city block, holds over 11,000 square feet of rooms, and draws history fans from all over.
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