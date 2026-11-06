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Din Tai Fung Breaks the Internet with its beloved Taiwanese and Chinese Dishes
By Madelyn Webb,9 days ago
Located in Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, Din Tai Fung always has a line stretching out the door and a reservation book filled up months in advance. The restaurant, which has gone viral on TikTok, always has a buzzing atmosphere. Its refreshing drinks, flavorful dishes, and mouth-watering desserts make it easy to tell why it’s so popular.
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