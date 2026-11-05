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Rotary Fan Press Cleans Up Larned Wastewater Treatment Plant and Increases Efficiencies
3 days ago
The city of Larned, Kansas, wastewater treatment plant increased efficiencies in multiple areas by replacing its belt press with Prime Solution’s Rotary Fan Press. Outdated belt press required repair and continuous maintenance. Belt press required constant monitoring and cleanup, exhausting limited manpower. New equipment required a retrofit into a...