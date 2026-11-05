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Solar Energy: A Growing Force in the Global Energy Transition
By Rosemary Potter,7 days ago
Solar power has become one of the most dynamic sectors of the global energy industry. From residential rooftops to large-scale solar farms, photovoltaic installations are expanding across developed and emerging economies. The technology works by converting sunlight directly into electricity through photovoltaic cells. Unlike conventional power plants that burn coal...