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Slate of Campbell events will honor veterans, active duty members
9 days ago
Veterans Day and the week that surrounds it hold special meaning at Campbell University, a school with a rich military history dating back 55 years. The University will celebrate that bond with a series of events starting with Military Appreciation Day at Saturday’s football game and ending with a tribute in the Academic Circle Wednesday morning and a dinner honoring student veterans and active duty members that evening.