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PRA Group Q3 2026 Earnings: Cost Cuts Lift Efficiency as Revenue Falls
8 days ago
PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA) reported Q3 2026 revenue of $286.3 million, down about 8% from $311.1 million a year earlier, while diluted EPS improved to $0.39 from a loss of $10.43. The EPS rebound mainly reflects the absence of the prior-year $412.6 million goodwill impairment; on an adjusted basis, EPS declined to $0.39 from $0.53 as lower recovery revisions outweighed higher portfolio income and cost savings.