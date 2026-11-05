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Vitalik Buterin Warns Crypto Exchanges Face a Survival Test
By Alexander Stefanov,2 days ago
Buterin says exchanges must prioritize survival over market share. Binance’s breach exposed risks in privileged access and transaction signing. Independent authorization controls could limit damage from compromised systems. Lean Ethereum and specialized Layer 2s address different security challenges. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has warned that cryptocurrency exchanges face two...