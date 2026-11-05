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Disney World Passholders Are Getting Something Special This Holiday Season at EPCOT
By Erica Lauren,6 days ago
Being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder comes with plenty of perks, from discounts on merchandise and dining to special events and exclusive treats. Some of the most popular Passholder perks are the limited-edition collectibles that only Passholders can get their hands on. This holiday season, Passholders are getting something special at EPCOT, and it’s free. Well, kind of. You’ll still have to buy the exclusive treat in order to take the cup home.