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Zilliqa Abandons Layer 1 to Build Institutional Ethereum L2
By Alexander Stefanov,5 days ago
Zilliqa is abandoning its standalone Layer 1 strategy after nine years, citing insufficient adoption, declining liquidity and rising security costs. Its proposed institutional network introduces pre-settlement identity verification through vLEIs, with a mediation architecture designed to separate compliance from settlement. The transition leaves unresolved questions about ZIL token economics, legacy-chain...