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Bitcoin Slides Below $76,000 as Crypto Liquidations Top $1B
By Alexander Zdravkov,4 days ago
Bitcoin’s decline follows substantial ETF withdrawals and heightened uncertainty after the Binance security breach. Forced long liquidations dominate the derivatives market, while reported open interest remains elevated. Bitcoin has lost a key Fibonacci retracement, with weakening RSI and MACD readings reinforcing the bearish technical outlook. Bitcoin fell below $76,000...