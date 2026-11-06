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Prairie View A&M shoots 63.6 percent from deep in win over
8 days ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX --Led by a 63.6 percent shooting performance from three-point distance, the Prairie View A&M men's basketball team knocked off the 103-90 at home Thursday. The Panthers (2-0) had five players score in double figures, led by Michael Eley, who had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Davis Bynum tacked on a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds and Micah Bell helped out with 16 points and three steals.