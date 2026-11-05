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NEAR Price Tests $3.84 as Derivatives Exposure Drops 7%
By Alexander Zdravkov,3 days ago
NEAR’s descending channel remains intact after another unsuccessful recovery attempt. Three derivatives exchanges account for approximately 89% of reported open interest. A sustained breakout requires stronger spot demand, while a support failure could expose $3.40. NEAR Protocol’s latest recovery attempt has failed to establish a bullish reversal, with declining...