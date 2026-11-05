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BREAKING: Confirmed Major Epic Universe Expansion Could Force 2027 Vacation Planning Halt
By Emmanuel Detres,7 days ago
It’s official: a brand-new indoor roller coaster is coming to Epic Universe in the near future, signaling a major expansion confirmation for Dark Universe. Universal Epic Universe Makes Major Expansion Official as Second Dark Universe Coaster Takes Shape. Universal Epic Universe is already moving forward with another major attraction,...