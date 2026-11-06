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HEGGEMANN, Deutsche Aircraft complete D328eco landing gear flight tests
By Samantha McGrail,9 days ago
WESSLING, Germany — HEGGEMANN AG and Deutsche Aircraft have completed initial flight testing of a new landing gear system designed for both the existing Dornier 328 fleet and the next-generation D328eco regional aircraft. The companies reported that the system completed low-speed and high-speed taxi testing before undergoing its first...