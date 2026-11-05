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Robin Cooper, MSSW ’82, Combines a Social Work and Martial Arts Career
6 days ago
In her social work career, Robin worked primarily in the developmental disabilities area assisting state agencies in designing inclusive, individualized community-based services systems that in particular focused on individuals who were institutionalized. Robin draws on social work’s commitment to inclusion in both pursuits, explaining:. I spent my whole career...