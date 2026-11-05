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Hanukkah Celebrations in Arizona: Family-Friendly Events and Menorah Lightings for 2026
By Kate Reed,7 days ago
Hanukkah begins at sundown on Friday, December 4, and continues through Saturday, December 12, 2026. Across Arizona, families can celebrate the Festival of Lights with community menorah lightings, traditional foods, music, crafts and special holiday events. Whether you’re looking to continue a family tradition, introduce your children to Hanukkah or...