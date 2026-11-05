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Building Connections, Creating Possibilities: Emma Snyder Named to Future 15 of the Fox Valley
By Communications,4 days ago
For Emma Snyder, meaningful leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about bringing people together, creating opportunities, and helping others recognize what they’re capable of accomplishing. It’s an approach that has shaped her career and her work at Lawrence University, and one that recently earned her recognition as one of the Future 15 of the Fox Valley.