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Give Memories, Not More Toys: Experience Gift Ideas for Arizona Families
By Kate Reed,3 days ago
From museum memberships and family adventures to weekend getaways and favorite treats, these gifts give kids something to look forward to long after Christmas morning. With five kids living in a 1,350-square-foot house, we don’t exactly have a ton of extra room for toys. A few years ago, I started noticing that by January, we had toys everywhere, and half of them weren’t even being played with anymore. Not to mention, with five kids, there really weren’t that many new toys left to buy!