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Senate Republicans choose Sen. Julian Bradley to be next minority leader
8 days ago
Senate Republicans chose Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) as minority leader Thursday. He will take office when lawmakers return in January. Bradley succeeds Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who decided against running for reelection. He will lead a caucus of just 15 Republicans after Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night. Democrats added three seats to their caucus, winning a total of 18 seats to take the Senate majority for the first time since the 2008-09 legislative session.