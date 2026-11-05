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THORNTON: Remembering a couple killed 35 years ago as execution looms
6 days ago
This Friday marks 35 years since a Gadsden couple, Ernie and Lucille Moore, were attacked, beaten with the bar from a weight set in their home near Noccalula Falls. By the time their daughter-in-law in Mississippi called neighbors, worried because she couldn’t get them on the phone, two days had passed. Ernie was dead. Lucille was gravely injured and succumbed to those injuries days later.
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