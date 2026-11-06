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America washes blue – Iowa returns to purple – Tama County back to three supervisors
9 days ago
TOLEDO – As the Democrats claimed extraordinary victories nationwide Tuesday night in the midterm general election — including capturing both chambers of Congress by healthy margins and flipping several governor’s seats, including Iowa and Texas — a group of Tama County residents was also celebrating as voters here passed a public measure designed to move the Board of Supervisors back down to three.
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