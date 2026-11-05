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Award wining artist and Hancock County native Ryan Kirby at GameMasters in Quincy for live painting demonstrations
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,6 days ago
Credits Hamilton teacher for first tapping into his love of art. QUINCY–Award-winning wildlife and hunting artist Ryan Kirby is back in familiar territory this week. The Hancock County native is doing live painting for Fort Knox safes at GameMasters along Broadway in Quincy. He started on Wednesday, and Muddy...