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NXT vs. Blood & Guts Likes and Dislikes, Crown Jewel Preview | Takedown
9 days ago
Paul Fontaine and Garrett Gonzales give their likes and dislikes from Wednesday night's head-to-head showdown between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts. On the NXT side, Grayson Waller retained the NXT Championship over CM Punk after Kevin Owens interfered, Kelani Jordan retained the Women's Championship against a returning Paige, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic final, and John Cena announced Zilla Fatu as the next participant in the John Cena Classic. Over on AEW, the Don Callis Family won the men's Blood & Guts match when Kyle Fletcher made Adam Copeland submit, while Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata won the women's match. The guys discuss what worked, what didn't, and which show won the night.