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Drexel suspends student organization activity following Greek life crackdown
By Erik Heyman-Meltzer,6 days ago
All student organization activities involving new members have been paused, Drexel University announced in an email to student leaders and advisors. This follows an earlier pause from Drexel regarding Greek life, where only undergraduate events with alcohol and the induction of new members had been impacted. “Effective immediately, all undergraduate...