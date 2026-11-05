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NJPW Power Struggle recap | Super Junior Tag League | Wrestle Kingdom | Speaking of Strong Style
5 days ago
Jeremy Finestone and Steven Conway are back with Episode 244 of Speaking of Strong Style! This week, the guys broke down the Power Struggle show match-by-match, including a great main event pitting Gabe Kidd against Taichi. They also covered Kenny Omega’s big win and challenge, Shingo Takagi’s battles with Jon Moxley, Callum Newman’s split with Will Ospreay and why you have to turn your brain off when listening to MJF. Plus, Mistico needs a new partner and World Tag League teams are announced. #njpw #njkopw #njpst #njsjtl #aew #mjf #moxley #kennyomega.