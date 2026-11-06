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JC Evans has 4 total TDs, James Madison beats Southern Miss 54-23
By Follow ABC News on Google,9 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- JC Evans threw a touchdown pass and added three rushing touchdowns, and James Madison beat Southern Miss 54-23 on Thursday night. Evans made his first start since he suffered an injury in JMU's season-opening 20-13 win over Liberty and was 19-of-26 passing for 251 yards. Camden Coleman, who had started the last eight games for the Dukes, entered in the fourth quarter and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Michael Scott.