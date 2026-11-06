undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Hampshire secures 66-55 win against Rider
By The Associated Press Share,9 days ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- Ryan Zan’s 15 points helped New Hampshire defeat Rider 66-55 on Thursday. Zan shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Wildcats (2-0). Josiah Coleman scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Tyler Bike shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.