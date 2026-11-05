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Washington Driver's Brave Reaction After Spotting I-90 Crash on Dashcam
By Cozy season favorites,4 days ago
A motorist stops to help after coming across a serious crash on I-90 East near Easton, Washington, while driving from Seattle.Dashcam footage captures the moment the driver notices something wrong and says, "I think I just saw a car accident." As they approach the scene, a blue car can be seen completely overturned beside the road.The motorist pulls over and gets out to help, finding a man still inside the overturned vehicle. They assist him as he makes his way out of the car, capturing the tense aftermath of the crash.According to the person who shared the footage, the driver later said he had fallen asleep behind the wheel before swerving off the road.They also recalled seeing the same vehicle around 45 minutes earlier in traffic, where its driving had already caught their attention.The dashcam records the unexpected encounter, showing how an ordinary journey turned into an opportunity to stop and help someone involved in a serious accident.