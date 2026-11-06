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'This Is A Repudiation:' What's Next After Northport School Board Shake-Up?
9 days ago
Two of the most vocal and persistent critics of Northport Public School's administration won seats on the school board by wide margins. Eric Potes and Kali Dignan were elected Tuesday. Dignan blasted incumbent Carrie Wadas by a 10-to-1 margin for a partial term ending in Dec. 2028. At 1,097 votes for one of two 6-year seats, Potes far outpaced incumbents Daniel Duffiney and Ben Hale at 625 and 476 votes, respectively.