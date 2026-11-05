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Knights close out season at Northwestern
2 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Women's soccer saw its season come to a close with a 5-0 loss in the UMAC tournament semifinals against Northwestern on Wednesday evening. The Knights were unable to keep Northwestern's dynamic forward duo of Marie Kendall and Naomi Meehan under wraps. The pair accounted for all five goals with Meehan scoring a hat trick and Kendall scoring twice while also assisting Meehan on two occasions.
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