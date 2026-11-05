undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beyond the Bark: Decoding Your Dog’s 12 Most Common Vocalizations
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. If you’ve ever sat across from your dog while they stared at you with wide, expectant eyes and let out some strange, half-growl, half-whine that made absolutely no sense, you are not alone. Dogs are constantly talking. The problem is, most of us were never taught how to listen.