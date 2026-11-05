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Faddoul Earns Offensive Player of the Year, Two Panthers Earn SBC Honors
5 days ago
ATLANTA – Georgia State senior forward Aaliyah Faddoul has been recognized as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday afternoon. Faddoul also secured a spot on the All-Sun Belt First Team along with junior midfielder Sunniyah Tucker. Goalkeeper Alondra Iriarte was recognized on the All-Sun Belt Third Team.