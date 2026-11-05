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The Pennant Group Completes Amedisys Deal Integration
By Jim Parker,6 days ago
The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG) has largely completed its integration of assets acquired from Amedisys and the UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) subsidiary Optum. In October 2025, The Pennant Group completed its $146.5 million acquisition of 54 hospice and home health locations across Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. The operations were formerly part of Amedisys and LHC Group, both acquired by Optum.