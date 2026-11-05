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George Mark Children’s House Raises the Bar on Pediatric Innovation
By Holly Vossel,6 days ago
George Mark Children’s House (GMCH) is building a “more cohesive ecosystem” of integrated pediatric palliative care, according to the organization. Located in San Leandro, California, GMCH provides pediatric palliative, respite, end-of-life and bereavement care to children and young adults in a home-like setting. The nonprofit recently received $1.1 million in philanthropic donations to help expand specialized pediatric care resources.