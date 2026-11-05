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Main-Floor Makeover: Designer Brian McCourt Shows the Power of Opening Up a Space
5 days ago
“You know I love a good before and after,” says designer Brian McCourt, who worked alongside his client, a fine artist known for her watercolour paintings, to reimagine her main floor. The homeowner wanted a house that reflected her style, so she and Brian set out to create a comfortable, cosy space for her and her family. To maximize natural light, they removed a structural wall, creating one cohesive space for the living room, breakfast table and kitchen.