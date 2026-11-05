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Your face is your boarding pass: how biometric identity is redefining the way we travel
By HID,2 days ago
The modern airport experience is, for most travelers, still defined by friction. Document checks at check-in. Security screening. Passport control. Boarding gate verification. Each step is a necessary intervention — but each also represents an opportunity for delay, error, and the quiet indignity of being treated as a variable in someone else’s process rather than a person with somewhere to be.