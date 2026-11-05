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Impact Soundworks Release Lamina Orchestral Textures – For Kontakt/Kontakt Player
4 days ago
Impact Soundworks have released Lamina Orchestral Textures, available for $99.00. Lamina Orchestral Textures is full of movement, life, and real human creativity in every note. Featuring four orchestral wind and string sections recorded on a sound stage, performing improvised articulations that draw inspiration from how water ebbs and flows. This is not a sterile, over-polished library; it’s an immersive and interesting canvas of uniquely human performance. In addition to the orchestral main instrument,