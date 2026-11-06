undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What’s up this weekend: Fitz and the Tantrums, Zoppé Italian Circus, Brandon Woody’s Upendo and more
By Heather Zimmerman,7 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Neo-soul and indie-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums come to The Guild Theatre for two different shows. On Nov. 7, the band performs a set of “greatest hits” and on Nov. 8 plays the entirety of the group’s 2010 debut full-length album “Picking Up the Pieces.” The energetic group features Michael Fitzpatrick, Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes and Jeremy Ruzumna.