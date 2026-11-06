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Weekly Edition: November 6th, 2026
By Editor,8 days ago
Shabbat shalom. An exciting week for those voting blue this week!. Meanwhile, here are the stories from this week. Column: Bullying Haley Stevens: It’s Her Fellow Dems Who Committed a Betrayal (11/5/2026) - U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens proved her courage and integrity in Detroit on Sunday. She should serve as a role model for all aspiring politicians, yet many Democratic leaders sought to make a pariah of her. Continue Reading.