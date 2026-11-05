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Tim McGraw Announces Five New 2027 Dates on the Las Vegas Strip
By admin,6 days ago
Following overwhelming fan demand and a sold-out 2026 engagement, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw announces five new performances of “Tim McGraw: Live in Las Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. McGraw shared the news with fans from the stage during his performance last night, revealing that he will return May 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2027.