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Town of Ramapo to Install Long-Awaited Lighting Beneath NYS Thruway Overpass on Saddle River Road Following Years of Safety Concerns
By Sruly,8 days ago
After years of concerns over the lack of lighting beneath the New York State Thruway overpass on Saddle River Road, between Old Nyack Turnpike and Park Avenue in Monsey, a long-awaited solution is finally on the way, thanks to the efforts of community activist Shimmy Singer and the cooperation of the Town of Ramapo.