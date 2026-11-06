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MAILBAG: Election Season Is Over — Now It’s Time To Remove The Campaign Signs
By Sruly,8 days ago
With Election Day behind us, I wanted to remind all candidates about the campaign signs placed throughout our community. I saw Assemblyman Aron Wieder’s video last night showing him personally removing some of his campaign signs. It’s nice to see a candidate taking the initiative and setting an example. While his video focused on the larger signs, hopefully all candidates will make sure that every sign, big or small, is eventually taken down.