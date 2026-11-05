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The Barbarous Feast
By Stuart Walton,4 days ago
A nourishingly heterogeneous literary work for adventurous readers. Stuart Walton reviews The Barbarous Feast: Eating & Writing in the Eighteenth Century World by Sophie Gee. The eating habits of the 18th century have much preoccupied social and cultural historians of the most recent generation, as we noted when discussing Peter Ross’s Insatiable Appetites (reviewed in WFW 92). A period in European history that coincided with the expansion of colonial adventurism produced—for those who could afford it, at least—a conspicuous enlargement of the repertoires of fashionable dining. In The Barbarous Feast, Sophie Gee of Princeton and Sydney universities takes another approach altogether, setting the business of everyday eating and drinking against the historico-political background of the 1700s and tracking them through their representations in Georgian novels.