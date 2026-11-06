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Owner of Tig’s BBQ Troy Fralich dies at 53
9 days ago
Troy Fralich, a former St. Louis County deputy sheriff and owner of the popular Tig’s BBQ in Duluth has died at the age of 53.The news of Fralich’s death brought profound sadness among the local law enforcement community after learning one of their biggest champions died this week.Fralich was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, but his duty to care for others went beyond policing with the help of good ol’ BBQ.
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