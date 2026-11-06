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California's contemplative governor-elect still mulling over how to lower prices, provide healthcare
9 days ago
In his first news conference since being elected governor, Xavier Becerra remained noncommittal on taxes, energy and healthcare policy — even refusing to commit to reversing cuts to Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented immigrants, a campaign pledge. But he asserted that he was already working with legislative counterparts on how...