undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Danny Kanell Warns 8-4 SEC Team Could Make College Football Playoff
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
The College Football Playoff committee’s No. 5 ranking for two-loss Alabama has reignited claims that the SEC gets preferential treatment. Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell says critics should brace for a campaign to put an 8-4 SEC team in this year’s playoff, while others argue his support for a 24-team format would make room for teams with even worse records.