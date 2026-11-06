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Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Out for Season Ahead of Missouri Game
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Texas’ season is back on track after consecutive wins, but injuries are thinning the No. 7 Longhorns’ offense. Starting running back Hollywood Smothers is reportedly out for the season with a torn MCL, joining left tackle Trevor Goosby on the sidelines. With several other starters questionable, Arch Manning faces a tougher test as Texas pursues a playoff spot.