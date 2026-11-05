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How Will Stein Turned Kentucky Into a CFP Contender in Year One
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Will Stein has turned Kentucky from a team picked near the bottom of the SEC into a College Football Playoff contender in his first season as head coach. A targeted rebuild—especially on the offensive line and at quarterback—has helped the Wildcats win close games and build confidence. Now, with a six-game winning streak and a No. 6 CFP ranking, Kentucky’s challenge is to sustain its breakthrough with continued investment and results against a tough closing schedule.