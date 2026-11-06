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App State Hosts Georgia State on Heroes Day: Kickoff, Preview
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
App State hosts Georgia State on Heroes Day, looking to secure bowl eligibility with a sixth win and extend its unbeaten series record against the Panthers. The Mountaineers’ close-game experience could matter: most of their games this season—and nearly all their home games under coach Dowell Loggains—have been decided late or by a narrow margin.